AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AmpliTech Group Inc. designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. AmpliTech Group Inc. is based in Bohemia, New York. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS AMPG traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.03. 26,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in AmpliTech Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

