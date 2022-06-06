Analysts Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will post $79.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.20 million and the highest is $81.73 million. AtriCure posted sales of $71.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $325.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $327.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $383.12 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $398.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. AtriCure has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.21.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

