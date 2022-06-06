Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will report $3.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.91 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $15.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.68 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BAX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

