Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $78.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $77.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.47 million to $318.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $344.10 million to $348.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

BRKL opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.