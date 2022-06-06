Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) to post $55.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $55.80 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $224.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $228.65 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $234.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $41.21 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $737.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.