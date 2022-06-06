Analysts Anticipate Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hello Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. Hello Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hello Group will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hello Group.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

