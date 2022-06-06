Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.12. 121,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,331. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

