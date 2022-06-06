Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after acquiring an additional 210,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 252.0% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 52,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 164,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,973. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $960.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

