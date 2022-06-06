Analysts Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $752.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will report $752.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $834.70 million and the lowest is $715.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $711.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.27.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $4,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 150,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $126.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

