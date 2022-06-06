Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

