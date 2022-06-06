Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.99. Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

