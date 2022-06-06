Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $100,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $8.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $31.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $137.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $262.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

VXRT stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. State Street Corp raised its position in Vaxart by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,332 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 424,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vaxart by 539.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 414,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.