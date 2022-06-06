Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $335.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.42 million to $350.62 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.92.

CRMT stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The firm has a market cap of $690.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

