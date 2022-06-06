Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to report sales of $488.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.39 million to $496.40 million. Angi posted sales of $420.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.45 on Monday. Angi has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.
In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Angi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angi (ANGI)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.