Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) to report sales of $488.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.39 million to $496.40 million. Angi posted sales of $420.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.45 on Monday. Angi has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Angi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

