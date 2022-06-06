Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). Aterian posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATER. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aterian by 327.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 335,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Aterian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 67,499 shares during the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 2,009,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Aterian has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

