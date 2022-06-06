Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $244.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.60 million and the highest is $252.84 million. BankUnited reported sales of $231.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $986.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.21 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.