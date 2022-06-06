Analysts Expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.

BHIL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth $7,429,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 221,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHIL opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

