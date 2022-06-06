Analysts Expect Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will post $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackstone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $4.24 billion. Blackstone reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full year sales of $13.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 625,516 shares worth $36,170,441. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX opened at $121.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.61. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

