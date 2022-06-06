Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $294.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.60 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $287.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.