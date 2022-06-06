Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.62 billion and the lowest is $10.44 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $43.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.92 billion to $44.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.63 billion to $48.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

CB opened at $208.53 on Monday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.09.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,979 shares of company stock worth $37,974,152. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

