Analysts Expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.29. Expro Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPRO stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.