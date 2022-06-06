Analysts Expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.29. Expro Group reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPRO stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

