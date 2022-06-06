Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $31.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.10 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $27.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $124.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.80 million to $126.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.17 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $143.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.88 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $295.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

