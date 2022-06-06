Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Insulet reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.57. 556,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.56 and a 200 day moving average of $248.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 337.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

