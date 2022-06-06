Analysts Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. Noodles & Company reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.45. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

