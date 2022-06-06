Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will post sales of $143.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.80 million and the highest is $144.30 million. Renasant posted sales of $157.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $581.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $587.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $630.68 million, with estimates ranging from $621.90 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 156.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

