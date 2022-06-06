Analysts Expect RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RenovoRx.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

RenovoRx stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

