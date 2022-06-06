Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.41 Million

Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce $12.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $12.33 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $15.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $53.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.37 million to $55.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.58 million, with estimates ranging from $71.13 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMSI. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Dawson James lowered their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.90. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 23.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

