Analysts Expect TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TMC the metals.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

In other news, Director Andrew Hall bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Shesky bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $137,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $6,855,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter worth about $1,813,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

