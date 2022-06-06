Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) to announce $738.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.00 million to $786.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,504,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 476,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after acquiring an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

