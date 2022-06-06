Analysts Offer Predictions for Equitrans Midstream Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

