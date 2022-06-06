Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 6th (AIR, ASML, AZN, BC8, BECTY, BOSS, CCORF, COO, CUBXF, DOOO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 6th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €145.00 ($155.91) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €565.00 ($607.53) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

was given a £120 ($151.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €58.00 ($62.37) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €58.00 ($62.37). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €61.00 ($65.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$14.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $405.00 to $406.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$111.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$145.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$126.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €27.00 ($29.03) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €41.00 ($44.09) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €35.00 ($37.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 232 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.53).

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €39.00 ($41.94) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €670.00 ($720.43) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €66.00 ($70.97) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €240.00 ($258.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €44.00 ($47.31) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$15.00.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44).

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,120 ($14.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.92).

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($155.91) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €108.00 ($116.13) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $220.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $153.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was given a $134.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 420 to CHF 180.

