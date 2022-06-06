Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ)

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR: DEQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2022 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €24.20 ($26.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/24/2022 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €22.50 ($24.19) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/23/2022 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/23/2022 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €22.00 ($23.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/18/2022 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €24.20 ($26.02) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/16/2022 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €17.50 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €22.18 ($23.85) on Monday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1-year low of €13.26 ($14.26) and a 1-year high of €22.50 ($24.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.26. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

