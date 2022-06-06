Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS):

5/18/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $20.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Shoals Technologies Group was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

SHLS stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.20 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 658,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

