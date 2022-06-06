Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Viasat (VSAT)

Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2022 – Viasat had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Viasat was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2022 – Viasat had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $51.00.

5/26/2022 – Viasat had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Viasat was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Viasat Inc alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.