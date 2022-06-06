Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.
TC Energy stock opened at C$73.87 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$72.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.81.
In related news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total value of C$1,193,328.47. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$580,040. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $533,840 and have sold 83,120 shares valued at $6,057,773.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.
About TC Energy (Get Rating)
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
