Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (ABSI, ADTH, AFLYY, AMBP, AMLX, AMPG, AMTX, ARLP, ASPS, AUB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 6th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Get Absci Co alerts:

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AmpliTech Group Inc. designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. AmpliTech Group Inc. is based in Bohemia, New York. “

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Colliers International Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Modiv (NYSE:MDV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.