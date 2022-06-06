Analysts’ Upgrades for June 6th (ACB, AMBP, AMSWA, AXP, CAE, CRWD, LULU, MONOY, OUTFF, OUTKY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 6th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2.15 price target on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the stock.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.90 target price on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $244.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $233.00.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

