Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

5/23/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

5/23/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/23/2022 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $172.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/3/2022 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of EXP opened at $133.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.93. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $2,012,875 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

