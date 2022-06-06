Analyzing B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares B. Riley Financial and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.88 $445.05 million $5.92 9.24 CI Financial $2.16 billion 1.14 $326.60 million $1.68 7.48

B. Riley Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B. Riley Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for B. Riley Financial and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

CI Financial has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.06%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Volatility & Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. B. Riley Financial pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 13.40% 26.88% 3.87% CI Financial 15.56% 40.37% 7.91%

Summary

CI Financial beats B. Riley Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

