Analyzing Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chindata Group and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00% Tiga Acquisition N/A -109.51% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and Tiga Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.93 $49.65 million $0.16 45.32 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and Tiga Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chindata Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 81.38%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

