Analyzing Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) & Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY – Get Rating) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duckhorn Portfolio has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Duckhorn Portfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 17.02% 8.06% 5.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Duckhorn Portfolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Amatil $4.68 billion 1.56 $260.32 million $0.50 20.14 Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 7.17 $55.96 million $0.54 38.85

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio. Coca-Cola Amatil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duckhorn Portfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coca-Cola Amatil and Duckhorn Portfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Amatil 0 0 0 0 N/A Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86

Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus price target of $24.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Coca-Cola Amatil on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits. The company offers its beverages under the Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Keri Juice, Monster, Mother, Schweppes, and Jim brands; and alcohol products under the Jim Beam, Makers Mark, Canadian Club, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig Cider, Vonu Premium Lager, Yenda, and Pressman's Cider, Fortune Favours, Molson Coors, Miller Chill, Feral, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Canadian Club, and Roku brands. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

