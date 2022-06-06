Analyzing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Rating) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Mining has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franklin Mining and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining $832.83 million 1.41 -$31.32 million ($0.09) -46.33

Franklin Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Mining and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 0 2 3 0 2.60

Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 51.08%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Coeur Mining -3.13% -3.41% -1.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Mining beats Coeur Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In addition, the company owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013.Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

