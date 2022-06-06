Analyzing Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 7.59% 51.59% 3.81% Marpai N/A -94.27% -46.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Marpai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $28.89 million 1.83 $2.08 million $0.26 24.05 Marpai $14.23 million 1.98 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

Cryo-Cell International has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cryo-Cell International and Marpai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats Marpai on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue stem cells worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Marpai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

