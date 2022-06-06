Analyzing SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and SeqLL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million 15.55 -$38.34 million ($0.31) -40.00 SeqLL $210,000.00 43.58 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 160.08%. SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.66%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -34.81% -7.46% -6.63% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SeqLL beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.