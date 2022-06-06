Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several research firms have commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $664.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.