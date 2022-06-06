Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 550 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 87,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,859. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Plexus by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Plexus by 175.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

