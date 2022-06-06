Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 550 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 87,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,859. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.
Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
