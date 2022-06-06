Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.68. 142,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,536,655. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

