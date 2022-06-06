Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Appen to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Appen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from 12.70 to 8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Appen alerts:

Shares of Appen stock remained flat at $$4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. Appen has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.