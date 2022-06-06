Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,314 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $88.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

