Archer Aviation (ACHR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

6/2/2022 – Archer Aviation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/27/2022 – Archer Aviation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/19/2022 – Archer Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Archer Aviation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

4/28/2022 – Archer Aviation is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Archer Aviation is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ACHR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

